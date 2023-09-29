BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2023 10:13am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Law enforcement actions against illegal activities will continue with full force: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court adjourns hearing on pleas against Faizabad sit-in verdict till Nov 1

Read here for details.

  • PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

Read here for details.

  • ECP unfreezes voter lists for registration, corrections till Oct 25

Read here for details.

  • FM renews Pakistan’s call for independent Palestinian state

Read here for details.

  • IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

Read here for details.

  • Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

Read here for details.

  • Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

Read here for details.

  • 2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Read here for details.

  • Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Read here for details.

  • Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

Read here for details.

  • SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $59mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Read here for details.

  • Reko-Diq Project: PPL to evaluate potential engagement with sovereign foreign investors

Read here for details.

  • Engro Corporation eyes selling select thermal energy assets

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 loses 132 points as investors await fresh triggers

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • OGDC’s earnings clock in at whopping Rs224.6bn in FY23, up 68% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Faysal Bank to set up ‘wholly-owned’ Exchange Company

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories