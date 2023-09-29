Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Law enforcement actions against illegal activities will continue with full force: COAS

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on pleas against Faizabad sit-in verdict till Nov 1

PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

ECP unfreezes voter lists for registration, corrections till Oct 25

FM renews Pakistan’s call for independent Palestinian state

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $59mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Reko-Diq Project: PPL to evaluate potential engagement with sovereign foreign investors

Engro Corporation eyes selling select thermal energy assets

KSE-100 loses 132 points as investors await fresh triggers

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

OGDC’s earnings clock in at whopping Rs224.6bn in FY23, up 68% YoY

Faysal Bank to set up ‘wholly-owned’ Exchange Company

