Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

ISLAMABAD: A task force has been formed for tax reforms, and caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has been made its chairperson.

According to a notification, Dr Manzoor, Dr Musharraf, Amanullah Amir, Aamir Ejaz Khan, Khalid Mehmood and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana will also be part of the task force.

FBR’s Arshad Saleem Tariq has been appointed as the secretary of the task force.

The task force will prepare proposals to increase tax revenue. It will make recommendations to remove the loopholes in the tax system.

The task force will also suggest measures to eradicate tax evasion. It will come up with a strategy to combat trafficking and limit tax exemptions.

The task force will suggest short- and long-term strategies to increase tax revenue by using modern technology.