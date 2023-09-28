BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP unfreezes voter lists for registration, corrections till Oct 25

  • Development is important for maintaining an up-to-date and accurate voter roll for the smooth conduct of elections, electoral watchdog says
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2023 Updated September 28, 2023 06:40pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday lifted restrictions on voter lists nationwide, allowing eligible individuals to register, transfer, or rectify their votes till Oct 25.

The electoral watchdog shared the development in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The initiative will help new voters to be included and they can also get the lists changed.

It may be noted that the ECP had frozen the voters list on July 20, 2023.

ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

As a result of unfreezing the voter list, the electoral watchdog can incorporate new registrations, update voter information, and make any adjustments necessary to ensure that the list accurately reflects the eligible voters in the jurisdiction.

This is important for maintaining an up-to-date and accurate voter roll for the smooth conduct of elections.

The development comes a day after the ECP published the preliminary constituency lists, completing the task 15 days before the deadline.

Delimitations: ECP issues preliminary constituency lists

The electoral watchdog was supposed to issue the preliminary lists on October 10. However, it decided to shorten the time frame after consultation with political parties.

The ECP has already announced general elections in the last week of January 2024.

ECP Election Commission of Pakistan General elections Elections Act 2017

Comments

1000 characters

ECP unfreezes voter lists for registration, corrections till Oct 25

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on pleas against Faizabad sit-in verdict till Nov 1

Pakistani vocational school helps Afghan women refugees build businesses

Faysal Bank to set up ‘wholly-owned’ Exchange Company

OGDC’s earnings clock in at whopping Rs224.6bn in FY23, up 68% YoY

Russian oil sold to India at 30% above Western price cap

Law enforcement actions against illegal activities will continue with full force: COAS

PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

Ukraine forces 'gradually gaining ground': NATO chief

Read more stories