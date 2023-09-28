ECP unfreezes voter lists for registration, corrections till Oct 25

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday lifted restrictions on voter lists nationwide, allowing eligible individuals to register, transfer, or rectify their votes till Oct 25.

The electoral watchdog shared the development in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The initiative will help new voters to be included and they can also get the lists changed.

It may be noted that the ECP had frozen the voters list on July 20, 2023.

As a result of unfreezing the voter list, the electoral watchdog can incorporate new registrations, update voter information, and make any adjustments necessary to ensure that the list accurately reflects the eligible voters in the jurisdiction.

This is important for maintaining an up-to-date and accurate voter roll for the smooth conduct of elections.

The development comes a day after the ECP published the preliminary constituency lists, completing the task 15 days before the deadline.

The electoral watchdog was supposed to issue the preliminary lists on October 10. However, it decided to shorten the time frame after consultation with political parties.

The ECP has already announced general elections in the last week of January 2024.