Law enforcement actions against illegal activities will continue with full force: COAS

  • Army chief underscores the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives
BR Web Desk Published 28 Sep, 2023 06:21pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, announced Thursday that law enforcement actions against a range of illegal activities will continue in full force in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and government departments concerned, the military's media wing said.

The Army chief visited Lahore today and attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the COAS was briefed about the overall security situation, including Law Enforcement Actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding, and foreign currency smuggling.

The forum was also briefed on measures taken for the protection of minorities and the progress of operations in the Kacha area.

The forum also reviewed the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

The forum was also apprised of progress on the Special Investment Facilitation Council and Green Punjab initiatives.

COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments, and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.

COAS SIFC

