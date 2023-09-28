BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71%

Reko-Diq Project: PPL to evaluate potential engagement with sovereign foreign investors

  • Decides to hire advisors through associated company
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2023

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has decided to evaluate a potential engagement with sovereign foreign investors with respect to the Reko Diq Project.

The company has also decided to hire advisors for this purpose, PPL shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to disclose that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 September 2023, has decided to evaluate a potential engagement with sovereign foreign investors with respect to the Reko Diq Project and has decided to appoint advisors through its associated company M/s Pakistan Minerals (Private) Limited (PMPL) to assist in this regard,” read the notice.

In FY22, PPL signed a non-binding Framework Agreement to participate in the Reko Diq project with 8.33% equity. It is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold mines. Other partners are Barrick Gold Corporation (operator), GoB, OGDCL and GHPL.

Last year, a consortium of Pakistan’s oil exploration companies, lead by OGDCL, PPL and GHPL, together as State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), signed definitive agreements for participation in the reconstituted Reko Diq project.

PPL is one of the largest and the leading exploration and production companies engaged in conducting exploration, prospecting, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company contributes over 20% of the country’s total natural gas supplies besides producing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquid and Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

The company saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) jump nearly 79%, as it clocked in at Rs97. 22 billion for the year ended June 30, 2023.

“The growth comes on the back of i) 16% YoY hike in wellhead price of Sui, ii) stable oil production while 2% YoY growth in gas production, and iii) 28% YoY Pak Rupee depreciation against greenback,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house, in a note.

REKO DIQ Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL PSX notice Advisors PMPL Pakistan Minerals (Private) Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Reko-Diq Project: PPL to evaluate potential engagement with sovereign foreign investors

ECP unfreezes voter lists for registration, corrections till Oct 25

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $59mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Rupee sees 17th successive session of gain, settles at 287.74 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on pleas against Faizabad sit-in verdict till Nov 1

FM renews Pakistan's call for independent Palestinian state

Faysal Bank to set up ‘wholly-owned’ Exchange Company

OGDC’s earnings clock in at whopping Rs224.6bn in FY23, up 68% YoY

Canada PM says he is sure Blinken will raise murder case with India

Russian oil sold to India at 30% above Western price cap

Read more stories