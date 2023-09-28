BAFL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2023 Updated September 28, 2023 11:47am

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday claimed party leader and former minister Farrukh Habib was “picked up by unknown persons” from Gwadar.

The development comes a day after PTI announced Farrukh as its new spokesperson.

The former federal minister was taken into custody along with his brother and four other companions by individuals, one in police uniform and 7-8 others in plain clothes, the party said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We hope that all those taken into under custody will be presented in court according to the law,” PTI said.

The party’s legal team has also been alerted for legal proceedings, it said.

Since after May 9 protests by PTI over Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a number of party leaders have been arrested for allegedly inciting violent protests, including attacks on defence installations, buildings and memorials.

May 9 darkest day in Pakistan’s history: PM Shehbaz

In another post on X, the party claimed that Farrukh was arrested because of his “unwavering loyalty to chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his refusal to compromise on the interests of our nation”.

Farrukh Habib, belonging to District Faisalabad, has been the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the previous PTI-led government.

He was also member of the Standing Committees on Information and Broadcasting, Science and Technology, and Defense Production.

According to the information ministry website, Farrukh has been a pioneering member and representative of the PTI youth since 2007 and also the founder of Insaf Student Federation.

He has been the central deputy general secretary and central deputy secretary information of PTI and a member of PTI’s central executive committee. He has also served as the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.

In the 2018 General Elections, Farrukh secured a win against ex-minister of Water and Power, Abid Sher Ali and was elected as MNA from NA-108.

