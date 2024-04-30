AIRLINK 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-7.06%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.44%)
DGKC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFBL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.09%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
HBL 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
KOSM 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.06%)
PAEL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (4.15%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 55.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 67.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.96%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.19%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 24.1 (0.32%)
BR30 24,527 Increased By 124.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 71,832 Increased By 137 (0.19%)
KSE30 23,617 Increased By 75.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 30, 2024 Updated April 30, 2024 12:20pm

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the opening hours of trading against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 278.2, a gain of Re0.2 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee closed at 278.4, lower by Re0.01.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday completed its final review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and allowed the immediate disbursement of $1.1 billion.

“Today, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund completed the second and final review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by the IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement. The Board’s decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 828 million (around $1.1 billion), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 2.250 billion (about $3 billion),” IMF said in its statement.

The decision comes after Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on the second and final review of the SBA last month.

Moreover, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP kept the key interest rate steady at 22% for the seventh straight meeting.

“The Committee noted that macroeconomic stabilisation measures are contributing to considerable improvement in both inflation and external position, amidst moderate economic recovery,” in the press release issued on Monday.

Internationally, China’s yuan pulled back against the US dollar on Tuesday, having hit one-month high a day earlier as traders were reluctant to place any substantial bets ahead of the long Labor Day holiday and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.

Markets are also keeping a close watch on the upcoming Fed policy meeting and China’s month-end Politburo meeting for more clues on the currency’s movements, traders said.

The Fed is expected to hold rates at 5.25%-5.5%, but markets will pay close attention to comments from policymakers that could shed light on the monetary policy trajectory in the world’s largest economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down on Tuesday after Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks in Cairo helped quell market fears of an expanded conflict in the Middle East, while worries about the outlook for US interest rates weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures dipped 10 cents, or 0.11%, to $88.30 a barrel at 0423 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 13 cents, or 0.16%, to $82.50 a barrel.

The front-month contract of both benchmarks lost more than 1% on Monday.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices MPC US dollar interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar SBP MPC IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench hears suo motu case

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil slips as investors eye Israel-Gaza truce talks, US Fed policy review

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Read more stories