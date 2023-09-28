Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trend against the US dollar in the open-market on Thursday as gap with the inter-bank market continued to stay narrow and within the prescribed limit set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 288 for selling and 285 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 290 for selling and 287 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rupee’s rate in the open market has strengthened, reducing the ‘premium’ to negligible values and meeting the benchmark set by the IMF.

In the inter-bank market, the currency was hovering at the 287 level.