BAFL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
DGKC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FABL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.98%)
GGL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
HBL 90.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
HUBC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
OGDC 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PIBTL 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PPL 74.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
PRL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.87%)
TPLP 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
TRG 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.11%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -14 (-0.3%)
BR30 16,668 Increased By 5.5 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,360 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,045 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.79%)
Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 28 Sep, 2023 12:39pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trend against the US dollar in the open-market on Thursday as gap with the inter-bank market continued to stay narrow and within the prescribed limit set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 288 for selling and 285 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 290 for selling and 287 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rupee’s rate in the open market has strengthened, reducing the ‘premium’ to negligible values and meeting the benchmark set by the IMF.

In the inter-bank market, the currency was hovering at the 287 level.

