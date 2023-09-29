COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday said law enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan of the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS visited Lahore to attend a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the COAS was briefed about the overall security situation, including Law Enforcement Actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling.

The forum was also briefed on measures taken for protection of minorities and the progress of operations in Katcha area. The forum also reviewed the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

The forum was also apprised of progress on SIFC and Green Punjab initiatives. The COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province. Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.

