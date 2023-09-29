BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 28, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Sep-23      26-Sep-23      25-Sep-23      22-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10435       0.104129       0.103965        0.10409
Euro                             0.803512       0.807475       0.808199       0.809088
Japanese yen                    0.0051173      0.0051143      0.0051219     0.00514712
U.K. pound                       0.925953       0.927702       0.930231       0.930599
U.S. dollar                      0.762635        0.76141       0.760086       0.759921
Algerian dinar                  0.0055494       0.005542     0.00554227
Australian dollar                0.486485       0.488368       0.487823       0.488249
Botswana pula                   0.0555198      0.0557352      0.0557903      0.0557022
Brazilian real                   0.153167       0.153243       0.154691
Brunei dollar                    0.556343       0.556546       0.556391       0.556067
Canadian dollar                  0.563632                                      0.56441
Chilean peso                    0.0008433      0.0008459      0.0008548     0.00085219
Czech koruna                    0.0328524      0.0330588      0.0331438      0.0331887
Danish krone                     0.108276       0.108379        0.10852
Indian rupee                    0.0091642       0.009148       0.009147     0.00916145
Israeli New Shekel                0.19819       0.199374                      0.199141
Korean won                      0.0005671      0.0005709      0.0005682     0.00056749
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46807        2.46491        2.46142
Malaysian ringgit                0.162039       0.162278       0.162273       0.162116
Mauritian rupee                 0.0170603      0.0169655      0.0168941      0.0169586
Mexican peso                     0.043017                                    0.0442927
New Zealand dollar               0.453348       0.454219       0.453087       0.450405
Norwegian krone                 0.0705833      0.0707083      0.0708049
Omani rial                        1.98026        1.97682
Peruvian sol                     0.201485       0.201882        0.20297
Philippine peso                 0.0134096      0.0133731      0.0133535
Polish zloty                     0.174828       0.175097       0.175995       0.175627
Qatari riyal                     0.209515       0.209179       0.208815
Russian ruble                    0.007903      0.0079118      0.0079056     0.00791239
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203369       0.203043        0.20269
Singapore dollar                 0.556343       0.556546       0.556391       0.556067
South African rand              0.0400287      0.0404362                     0.0403167
Swedish krona                   0.0692631      0.0686512      0.0684479      0.0679745
Swiss franc                      0.831119       0.834193       0.835719       0.837979
Thai baht                        0.020889      0.0209518      0.0210947      0.0210103
Trinidadian dollar                                                            0.112603
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207327       0.206967
Uruguayan peso                                                               0.0199376
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR Special Drawing Rights sdr rate

