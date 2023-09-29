WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 28, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10435 0.104129 0.103965 0.10409 Euro 0.803512 0.807475 0.808199 0.809088 Japanese yen 0.0051173 0.0051143 0.0051219 0.00514712 U.K. pound 0.925953 0.927702 0.930231 0.930599 U.S. dollar 0.762635 0.76141 0.760086 0.759921 Algerian dinar 0.0055494 0.005542 0.00554227 Australian dollar 0.486485 0.488368 0.487823 0.488249 Botswana pula 0.0555198 0.0557352 0.0557903 0.0557022 Brazilian real 0.153167 0.153243 0.154691 Brunei dollar 0.556343 0.556546 0.556391 0.556067 Canadian dollar 0.563632 0.56441 Chilean peso 0.0008433 0.0008459 0.0008548 0.00085219 Czech koruna 0.0328524 0.0330588 0.0331438 0.0331887 Danish krone 0.108276 0.108379 0.10852 Indian rupee 0.0091642 0.009148 0.009147 0.00916145 Israeli New Shekel 0.19819 0.199374 0.199141 Korean won 0.0005671 0.0005709 0.0005682 0.00056749 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46807 2.46491 2.46142 Malaysian ringgit 0.162039 0.162278 0.162273 0.162116 Mauritian rupee 0.0170603 0.0169655 0.0168941 0.0169586 Mexican peso 0.043017 0.0442927 New Zealand dollar 0.453348 0.454219 0.453087 0.450405 Norwegian krone 0.0705833 0.0707083 0.0708049 Omani rial 1.98026 1.97682 Peruvian sol 0.201485 0.201882 0.20297 Philippine peso 0.0134096 0.0133731 0.0133535 Polish zloty 0.174828 0.175097 0.175995 0.175627 Qatari riyal 0.209515 0.209179 0.208815 Russian ruble 0.007903 0.0079118 0.0079056 0.00791239 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203369 0.203043 0.20269 Singapore dollar 0.556343 0.556546 0.556391 0.556067 South African rand 0.0400287 0.0404362 0.0403167 Swedish krona 0.0692631 0.0686512 0.0684479 0.0679745 Swiss franc 0.831119 0.834193 0.835719 0.837979 Thai baht 0.020889 0.0209518 0.0210947 0.0210103 Trinidadian dollar 0.112603 U.A.E. dirham 0.207327 0.206967 Uruguayan peso 0.0199376 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

