BAFL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.04%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
DGKC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
HBL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.16%)
HUBC 87.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.08%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.51%)
OGDC 98.20 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.22%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIOC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.25%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Ali Ahmed Published 27 Sep, 2023 03:23pm

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a government subsidiary that procures liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international market, has issued a tender seeking LNG cargoes.

PLL, in the tender advertised on Wednesday, is seeking two cargoes on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Port Qasim in Karachi in December.

The delivery windows are December 7-8 and December 13-14.

The tender will close on October 4.

PLL has been mandated by the Pakistan government to carry out the business of importing, buying, storing, supplying, distributing, transporting, transmitting, processing, measuring, metering and selling natural gas, LNG and re-gasified LNG.

In its capacity, PLL procures LNG from international markets and enters into onward arrangements for the supply of gas to end users, thereby managing the whole supply chain of LNG from procurement to end users.

Dependent on gas for power generation, the country has struggled to procure spot cargoes of LNG after global prices spiked last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving it to face widespread power outages.

Back in June, PLL failed to secure offers for six cargoes on a DES basis for October and December delivery to Port Qasim.

Pakistan has two long-term supply deals with Qatar, one signed in 2016 for 3.75 million metric tons of LNG a year, and another signed in 2021 for 3 million metric tons a year.

It also has an annual portfolio contract with ENI for 0.75 million metric tons a year.

In 2022, Pakistan’s imports of LNG slowed to 6.93 million metric tons for the year, down from 8.23 million metric tons in 2021, according to data from data analytics group Kpler.

Pakistan Economy LNG cargoes PLL Pakistan energy LNG spot cargoes Pakistan LNG Ltd Pakistan power generation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

After IB, Pemra also withdraws review petition against Faizabad sit-in case verdict

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Read more stories