BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.38%)
DGKC 44.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.42%)
FABL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.9%)
GGL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
HBL 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.78%)
HUBC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
MLCF 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.99%)
OGDC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.76%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
PIBTL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PIOC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.49%)
PPL 73.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
PRL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SSGC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.64%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,657 Increased By 12.8 (0.28%)
BR30 16,632 Increased By 86.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 46,400 Increased By 122.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,186 Increased By 34.2 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia Aug inflation data adds to case for pause in rate hikes next month

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 11:27am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: Gains in Australia’s inflation for August were in line with expectations and a measure of core inflation eased further, lessening pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates next month.

Australia’s monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.2% in the year to August, up from 4.9% the previous month and the first rise in the pace of gains in four months.

But the increase was mostly driven by a surge in fuel prices due to global supply factors. A closely watched measure of prices excluding volatile items and holiday travel eased to 5.5% from 5.8%.

“Inflation’s downtrend stumbled in August… But it’s too early to say inflation is rearing its head again,” said Harry Murphy Cruise, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“Of course, there are plenty of pain points… Rising services inflation also continues to dampen the ‘good’ news —quickly falling goods inflation. Still, the positives outweigh the negatives.”

After the data, markets slightly increased the bets for a fourth straight rate pause from the Reserve Bank of Australia next month to 92% from 87%.

A rate hike won’t come until May next year, according to market pricing.

“We view the uptick in inflation in August as a temporary hump in the downward trend in train since December last year,” said Stephen Wu, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“We think the RBA will be inclined to see it that way too when it meets next Tuesday for the October rate decision.”

Some economists, however, expect the bank to hike one more time before the end of the year, likely in November, after the release of the third-quarter inflation report.

“I think there is a decent chance that we’re going to get something from the RBA maybe in November or December, once we get the next couple of months of inflation numbers through,” said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING.

The RBA has jacked up rates by 400 basis points since May last year to an 11-year high of 4.1% and warned that rates may need to rise further to contain inflation.

Fuel prices were a big driver of inflation last month, jumping 13.9% in the biggest annual rise since November 2022. They are set to climb further this month given that international oil prices have hit two-month highs.

Electricity prices continued to rise briskly at an annual rate of 12.7%, although monthly gains were offset by government rebates.

Among services, insurance prices rose to 8.8% up from 8.5% the previous month, while rent inflation picked up to 7.8% from 7.6%.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6% in August, accelerating from a 0.3% gain in July.

The Australian dollar was little changed at around 64 cents and three-year government bond yields eased 3 basis points to 4.029%.

australia Reserve Bank of Australia Commonwealth Bank of Australia Australia inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Australia Aug inflation data adds to case for pause in rate hikes next month

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

At least 6 dead in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Read more stories