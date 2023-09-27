BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
Pakistan

Polish envoy visits LCCI

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: Sergiusz Moskal, the Third Secretary of the Political Economic Section at the Embassy of Poland, paid a visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to shed light on the upcoming Water and Energy Expo, organized by the Polish Embassy in the final week of October 2023.

During the meeting, President of LCCI, Kashif Anwar, emphasized the paramount importance of addressing water-related challenges in Pakistan. He underscored that access to clean and purified drinking water is not just a necessity but a fundamental human right. Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 place a compelling obligation on Pakistan to make substantial progress in achieving its water and sanitation objectives.

President LCCI also lamented the global issue of inadequate access to clean water, affecting millions, including local communities in Pakistan. He stressed that unsafe and unpurified water sources are breeding grounds for waterborne diseases, posing a grave threat to public health. He called for collective responsibility to innovate solutions to combat this crisis.

Kashif Anwar said that Polish Embassy is set to initiate a water purification project. Furthermore, he commended the Polish Embassy for its initiative in organizing the Water and Sanitation Expo in late October 2023, expressing LCCI’s wholehearted support for the endeavor. Sergiusz Moskal expressed his gratitude for the potential collaboration between LCCI and the Pak Water and Energy Expo. He elaborated on the three primary areas of focus for Polish companies involved in this effort.

First, they aim to devise strategies to mitigate urban flooding, a prevalent issue in many cities worldwide. Second, they plan to address wastewater treatment, particularly the problem of sewage contaminating rivers and underutilization of water resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

