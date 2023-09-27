KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
MRA Securities Attock Refinery 3,500 256
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 256
Topline Securities Bank AL-Habib 580,000 45
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 580,000 45
D.J.M. Sec. Cnergyico PK 1,000,000 3.1
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 3.1
Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules 2,000,000 113.99
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 113.99
TS Sec Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02
Topline Securities IGI Holdings 87,200 75.92
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 87,200 75.92
MRA Securities National Refinery 500 214
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 214
Habib Metro.Fin. Nishat Mills Ltd 950,000 58
Shaffi Securities 200 61.85
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 950,200 58
Aba Ali H. Sec Nishat Power 4,000 25.54
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 25.54
Topline Securities Sui North Gas 19,000 46.75
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 46.75
AKD Sec. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.14
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.14
Total Turnover 15,519,400
