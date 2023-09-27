KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Securities Attock Refinery 3,500 256 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 256 Topline Securities Bank AL-Habib 580,000 45 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 580,000 45 D.J.M. Sec. Cnergyico PK 1,000,000 3.1 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 3.1 Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules 2,000,000 113.99 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 113.99 TS Sec Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02 Topline Securities IGI Holdings 87,200 75.92 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 87,200 75.92 MRA Securities National Refinery 500 214 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 214 Habib Metro.Fin. Nishat Mills Ltd 950,000 58 Shaffi Securities 200 61.85 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 950,200 58 Aba Ali H. Sec Nishat Power 4,000 25.54 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 25.54 Topline Securities Sui North Gas 19,000 46.75 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 46.75 AKD Sec. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.14 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.14 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 15,519,400 ===========================================================================================

