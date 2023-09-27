BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Securities               Attock Refinery                            3,500           256
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 3,500           256
Topline Securities           Bank AL-Habib                            580,000            45
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               580,000            45
D.J.M. Sec.                  Cnergyico PK                           1,000,000           3.1
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000           3.1
Arif Habib Ltd.              Dawood Hercules                        2,000,000        113.99
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             2,000,000        113.99
TS Sec                       Gharibwal Cement                         875,000          0.02
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               875,000          0.02
Topline Securities           IGI Holdings                              87,200         75.92
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                87,200         75.92
MRA Securities               National Refinery                            500           214
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   500           214
Habib Metro.Fin.             Nishat Mills Ltd                         950,000            58
Shaffi Securities                                                         200         61.85
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               950,200            58
Aba Ali H. Sec               Nishat Power                               4,000         25.54
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 4,000         25.54
Topline Securities           Sui North Gas                             19,000         46.75
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                19,000         46.75
AKD Sec.                     WorldCall Telecom                     10,000,000          1.14
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000,000          1.14
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        15,519,400
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client company shares

