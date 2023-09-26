BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
London stocks extend losses, ASOS touches over 2-month low

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 01:50pm

London stocks extended declines from the previous session on Tuesday as worries of tighter macro conditions dampened sentiment, while fashion retailer ASOS hit a more than two-month low after reporting grim results and outlook.

ASOS fell 1.5% as the online fashion retailer reported a 15% decline in fourth-quarter sales and said second-half earnings were expected to be around the bottom of its guided range.

Broadly, the internationally-focused FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% as worries about interest rates staying elevated for longer lingered.

The more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 shed 0.4%, weighed down by a 4.3% loss in Close Brothers.

The banking firm said its financial results for the full year were significantly impacted by provisions in relation to Novitas. In a bright spot, A.G.

Barr added 2.7% after the Irn-Bru maker posted a rise in its first-half profit, helped by strong demand for its cocktail mixes, soft drinks and price hikes of its products.

