KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 221,771 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,560 tonnes of import cargo and 126,211 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,560 comprised of 87,910 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo & 7,650 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 126,211 comprised of 89,052 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 44 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,074 tonnes of Cement, 17,280 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,900 tonnes of Stone, 211 tonnes of Talc Powder & 7,650 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9376 containers comprising of 4317 containers import and 5059 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1134 of 20’s and 1249 of 40’s loaded while 107 of 20’s and 289 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1156 of 20’s and 1102 of 40’s loaded containers while 83 of 20’s and 808 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Cosco Hamburg, Cma Cgm Titan, Apl Florida, Xin Chang Shu, Olympia and Chem Bulldog Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Aspasia Bay, Chemroad Hawk, Cma Cgm Titan and Leyla Aksoy have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Starry, Chemroad Aqua and King Gregory left the port on today morning 25th September, while three more ships, HPC Unity, DSI Polaris and Berden are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 77,284tonnes, comprising 76,621 tonnes imports cargo and 663 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 43 Containers (4 TEUs Imports and 39 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hafnia Tanzanite and Neutron Sound & two more ships, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Agrigento carrying Soyabean oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 25thSeptember, while two more container ships, Maersk Seletar and MSC Greenwich are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 26th September, 2023.

