BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jilani meets GCC secretary general

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met with Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), on the sidelines of 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan viewed GCC as an important player in the region that could play a vital role in further expanding political and economic ties between Pakistan and Gulf States, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Both agreed to further strengthening cooperation to forge a comprehensive partnership, with renewed focus on promotion of bilateral trade and business relations.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the negotiations on Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement and reiterated the need for its early conclusion, the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office UNGA GCC Jalil Abbas Jilani caretaker foreign minister Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi

Comments

1000 characters

Jilani meets GCC secretary general

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Govt determined to fight off economic crisis: Shamshad

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

‘Fair’ elections can take place without Imran: PM

Any elections without Imran will have no legitimacy: PTI

Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR finally releases data of beneficiaries

‘Six or seven’ Muslim states to make peace with Israel after Saudi Arabia: report

‘Avastin’ pulled from shelves, says govt

Read more stories