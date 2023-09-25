Jilani meets GCC secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met with Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), on the sidelines of 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan viewed GCC as an important player in the region that could play a vital role in further expanding political and economic ties between Pakistan and Gulf States, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Both agreed to further strengthening cooperation to forge a comprehensive partnership, with renewed focus on promotion of bilateral trade and business relations.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the negotiations on Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement and reiterated the need for its early conclusion, the statement added.

