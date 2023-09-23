SPI inflation up 0.93pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended 21st September, 2023 increased by 0.93 percent due to increase in the prices of food items, chicken (8.49 percent), garlic (5.19 percent) and onions (3.02 percent), non-food items, petrol (8.51 percent), diesel (5.54 percent), shirting (1.81 percent) and match box (1.42 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 38.66 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of electricity charges for q1 (118.16 per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 per cent), cigarettes (94.69 per cent), rice basmati broken (88.43 per cent), chilies powder (84.84 per cent), sugar (81.98 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (81.04 per cent), wheat flour (73.70 per cent), gur (72.86 per cent), tea Lipton (65.28 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), salt powdered (56.48 per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), powdered milk (43.33 per cent).

