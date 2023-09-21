BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
BIPL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.98%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
DGKC 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
FABL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HBL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
HUBC 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
PPL 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 16,279 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,828 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,057 Decreased By -29.9 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2023 11:45am

The Pakistani rupee improved marginally against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the open market on Thursday.

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 296 for selling and 293 for buying purposes for customers in the open market, up by Re1 as compared to rates on Wednesday.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the rupee was quoted at 297 for selling and 294 for buying purposes, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). A day earlier, the closing rates were 296 and 293, respectively.

Rates in the inter-bank and open markets are now firmly close to each other, reducing the premium that is one of the structural benchmarks of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at the 292 level against the US dollar.

The rupee has regained momentum in recent weeks, owing to a nationwide crackdown against illegal exchanges and smugglers of currencies by authorities.

Apart from the government’s administrative measures, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also announced structural reforms, directing commercial banks to establish their own ECs as fully-owned subsidiaries.

So far, three banks have announced establishing the ECs.

open market foreign currency Open market rates Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Open market rates of foreign currencies open currency market

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

ADB revises growth downward to 1.9pc: Inflation revised upward to 25pc from 15pc

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Iran president says Saudi ties with Israel would betray Palestinians

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

Read more stories