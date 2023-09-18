BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.79%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.82%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HBL 95.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
HUBC 83.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.83%)
PPL 72.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.65%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.02%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,314 Increased By 80.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MCB (MCB Bank Limited) 127.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18%

MCB Bank joins UBL and Meezan, says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 05:20pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of MCB Bank Limited, one of the largest commercial banks in the country, announced it will establish an Exchange Company (EC) as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The development was shared by the bank in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The BoD of the bank vide its resolution, dated September 15, 2023 has granted its approval to establish an Exchange Company, with Rs1 billion as initial paid-up capital, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank,” read the statement.

The development is subject to approval and clearance by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other regulatory compliance requirements, MCB added.

The development comes after Meezan Bank Limited, the largest Islamic bank in the country, announced that it will establish an EC as a wholly-owned subsidiary. United Bank Limited (UBL) also announced that it would establish an EC as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Earlier this month, the SBP, in its bid to strengthen controls amid the massive fall in rupee’s value in the open market, decided to introduce ‘structural reforms’ in the EC sector.

“As part of these reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business will establish wholly-owned Exchange Companies (EC) to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public,” said the SBP in a statement.

In addition, the SBP also raised the minimum capital requirement for EC from Rs200 million to Rs500 million, raising the barrier to entry for the private sector.

As per MCB’s latest financial results, the bank achieved substantial growth in core earnings, resulting in a 65% year-on-year increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the half-year ending on June 30, 2023, reaching Rs53.84 billion.

Profit After Tax (PAT) posted a growth of 140% to reach Rs26.69 billion; translating into Earning Per Share (EPS) of Rs22.52 compared to EPS of Rs9.39 reported in corresponding period last year.

PSX MCB SBP interest rate STRUCTURAL REFORMS ECs Exchange Company PSX stocks wholly owned subsidiary

Comments

1000 characters

MCB Bank joins UBL and Meezan, says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Full court hears pleas against Supreme Court Act, proceedings streamed live

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory: WSJ

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

Read more stories