Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar, gaining another 0.39% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 292.75, an increase of Rs1.13, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.35% to settle at 293.88.

The rupee has been on a merry run in recent days after hitting a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5.

The change in fortune comes as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector and administrative measures taken by the authorities to curb currency smuggling and hoarding.

Globally, the US dollar hit fresh peaks on Thursday, sitting around its highest against the yen since November after a hawkish pause by the US Federal Reserve.

The Fed met market expectations at its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, holding interest rates steady at the 5.25% - 5.50% range.

The US central bank, however, stiffened a hawkish monetary policy stance that its officials increasingly believe can succeed in lowering inflation without wrecking the economy or leading to large job losses.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, rose as high as 105.59 on Thursday, its strongest since March 9. The index climbed for its ninth straight week last week, its longest winning streak in nearly a decade as resilient US growth fueled a rebound in the dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, after posting the largest fall in a month in the previous session, as US interest rate hike expectations offset the impact of drawdowns in US crude stockpiles.

