PML-N workers to converge at Minar-e-Pakistan on Oct 21

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is learnt to have asked its workers from across the country to converge at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21.

As per party programme, the PML-N senior leaders would reach the Lahore airport to receive him on his return from London after a hiatus of four years. In case the former premier gets a protective bail, he will address the participants at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

As per initial programme, PML-N leaders and activists from all over the country will gather at Minar-e-Pakistan, while Nawaz Sharif will reach the venue from the airport on a helicopter, sources said. After addressing the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will pay a visit to Data Darbar.

On the other hand, the PML-N cancelled its meeting of the local government representatives due to heavy rain in the provincial metropolis.

The PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir said the meeting of LB representatives was canceled due to rain.

