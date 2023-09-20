KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.380 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,642.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.294 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.474 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.642 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.682 billion), Platinum (PKR 749.331 million), Silver (PKR 591.405 million), DJ (PKR 373.588 million), Brent (PKR 254.102 million), Natural Gas (PKR 131.762 million), SP 500 (PKR 102.820 million), Japan Equity (PKR 49.050 million) and Copper (PKR 33.806 million). In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 20.685 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023