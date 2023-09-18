BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Sep 18, 2023
SACM pays visit to Khyber Eye Foundation

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar on Sunday visited Khyber Eye Foundation and expressed satisfaction over the healthcare initiatives. Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil and esteemed board directors and administrators, welcomed Dr. Riaz Anwar and all accompanying guests.

During the visit, all guests were given a tour of the Khyber Eye Foundation and received a detailed presentation about the hospital’s operations.

Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil briefly expressed his thoughts, emphasizing the foundation’s importance as a charitable institution and its provision of free healthcare services to the underprivileged and needy individuals in the region.

Dr. Riaz Anwar, the Special Assistant Health, expressed his satisfaction with the hospital’s performance, noting that he had heard numerous commendations about the facility from his acquaintances.

He stated, “I am now convinced that Khyber Eye Foundation is a reputable brand, and it serves as a beacon of hope for the less fortunate.” He further added, “This hospital is a testament to your hard work and dedication, and I assure you that I am always available to contribute to the progress of this institution. Whenever there is a challenge, I will be here to address it.”

At the end of the visit, Dr. Riaz Anwar was honored with a shield as a token of appreciation. Additionally, former Chairman Muhammad Ghayur Sethi, who played a significant role in the foundation’s growth, received a shield for his relentless efforts.

Syed Naseer Jamal Shah was also entrusted with the responsibility of leading enterprise resources planning and automating the systems at Khyber Eye Foundation.

KP healthcare SACM Khyber Eye Foundation Dr Riaz Anwar

