7 luxury wedding venues Dubai has to offer as the season approaches

As we await the onslaught of better weather in the region, there is also looming, of course, the impending wedding season in South Asia. Dubai has fast become a likely and popular destination for couples and families looking to decamp and celebrate in the glitzy gulf city.

Home to plenty of hotels and venues, including a Michelin-approved list of restaurants, whether one is looking for a beachside ceremony or a grand ballroom reception, wedding venues in Dubai often offer an unparalleled level of grandeur and sophistication. Most hotels also provide access to their own wedding planning concierge, negating the need to hire a separate wedding planner.

Many hotels and resorts also offer packages to plan a weekday or weekend wedding, and provide details on documentation needed for non-residents to get married in the UAE in order to streamline the process.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar:

Atlantis, The Palm

Photo: Emirates Holidays

Located on the sprawling Palm, this ubiquitous resort has everything from a private beach to luxurious ballrooms –even an underwater aquarium, to host a wedding for thousands of guests – should you want to.

It also comes replete with world-class chefs who can create bespoke menus, and a flawless experience against a stunning background of the property.

Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach

Photo: Four Seasons Resort Dubai

This sprawling beachside property is close to the city center with stunning ocean views. The property is also home to popular restaurants like COYA and Nusr-Et.

The grand Dana Ballroom opens out onto a lush seaside garden, and the hotel’s wedding planners are happy to accommodate events according to one’s specifications and cultural needs. They already have in-house florists and an international culinary team ready to execute, while also providing access to vendors for other details such as decoration, cake and more.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

Photo: Mandarin Oriental

The stylish urban resort, located in Jumeirah has stunning ocean views as well as of the skyline with the glittering Burj Khalifa in the distance.

The chain is known for its exceptional service and offers access to its stunning property as well as tiered packages, including a dedicated event manager in order to streamline the planning process.

The hotel also provides access to a bridal suite, with private elevator access to the ballroom.

Bulgari Resort, Jumeirah Bay Island

Photo: Bulgari Resort Dubai

Along with luxury hoteliers setting up in Dubai, the city is also home to premier lifestyle brands anchoring their properties in the city, namely Armani Hotel, Palazzo Versace, among others.

This particular resort sits on a seahorse-shaped island in Jumeira Bay, and offers a range of beautiful venues to choose from. The Bulgari Ballroom is one, located in the Yacht Club – a first of its kind for the brand. The ballroom offers expansive seaside views from its floor to ceiling windows. The property is also home to La Limonaia, a ‘lemon garden’ that provides flowers for weddings or events.

The hotel will create bespoke packages for each guest, and the space can be rented for both daytime and evening events.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Photo: Burj Al Arab

For those looking for an especially luxurious and bespoke experience, there is the unparalleled 7-star Burj Al Arab.

Couples can hold their ceremony on a helipad – 212 metres above the azure Arabian Gulf amidst killer views, or on the private beach with the iconic sail-shaped structure as their backdrop. The resort also has an outdoor terrace and a grand ballroom to choose from.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Photo: Dubai Opera

This stunning building in the heart of the city has fast become a landmark venue, making for an exceptional backdrop for a private event.

The 2,000-seat performance arts center also has access to musical ensembles including an all-female orchestra should one require it.

The rooftop garden makes the most of Downtown’s views and is a great choice for pictures. Also available are the outdoor promenade as well as the indoor studio, overlooking the plaza.

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Photo: Jumeirah Al Qasr

This luxury hotel located in Madinat Jumeirah provides a peaceful respite overlooking oasis and waterways.

Built like a grand Arabian palace, the property offers eight venues to choose from, including ballrooms, private beaches as well as planning services for the event.

