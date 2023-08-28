‘Dubai makes even luxury travel affordable’ as Gulf city welcomes record tourists

Dubai is doubling down on its focus to make luxury travel affordable for all, as it welcomed a record number of international visitors this year.

“Dubai’s rich offering makes even luxury travel affordable,” Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times, as Dubai welcomed 8.55 million international visitors from January to June 2023, exceeding the pre-pandemic figure of 8.36 million tourists in the first half of 2019.

Kazim said the city offered visitors a variety of options for budget- conscious travelers ranging from “discounted stays at luxury hotels to fine dining experiences.”

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Kazim added that that the city’s multifaceted appeal caters to travelers of all preferences and means.

“In fact, Dubai provides mid-range hotels that match the service and amenities of many prominent full-service hotels around the globe, further enhancing the destination’s appeal for those in search of value for money during their stay, without compromising on the quality of the overall experience.”

“Its diverse offerings significantly bolster Dubai’s allure as an all-season tourist spot, including the summer months,” he said.

“People are drawn to Dubai due to a combination of its unique and cosmopolitan lifestyle, its high level of safety, the ease of access to the city, doing business and navigating daily life in Dubai, and the city’s commitment to security, both in terms of personal safety and financial stability,” Kazim was further quoted as saying.

“Hotels, entertainment hubs, and attractions have united to offer attractive discounts and complimentary access for children throughout the season,” highlighting a concerted effort across a variety of sectors to achieve this growth.

He added that Dubai will continue to focus on key priority areas that include the “continuous evolution of its destination offering, a multi-geographical approach to markets, consistent rollout of global campaigns, leveraging on its status as an international events hub, and further enhancing relationships with stakeholders.”

On Sunday, Gulf News reported that nationals from 82 countries can now enter the UAE without a prior visa, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dubai has been consistently revising and relaxing their visa policies in an attempt to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as tourists from previously untapped markets.

On Monday, Arabian Business reported that the Dubai real estate market is slated to grow by five percent in 2024, according to artificial intelligence (AI)-based analysis on property markets in major cities around the world.

The report concurrently also predicted a downturn in the London property market in the coming year, fueled by skyrocketing fuel and energy costs, mounting inflation and tax hikes.

