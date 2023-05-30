Dubai, Doha, London among top cities where international travellers loved to splurge in 2022

The top ten cities in 2022 that travellers loved to splurge in was recently released by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The list compiled cities that offer plenty five- and seven-star hotels, Michelin-star restaurants, luxury retail outlets, and other premium experiences that wealthy travellers are accustomed to.

Dubai topped the list of such cities, followed by Doha, London, Macau, and Amsterdam. These were followed by Istanbul, Barcelona and New York, and then Singapore and Paris.

From the Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest building, to the mega-malls, and the recently awarded Michelin-starred restaurants, Dubai offers plenty extravagant experiences for international visitors.

The city’s reputation for tax-free, high-end shopping and its commitment to providing a luxurious experience has made it a top travel destination for luxury shoppers around the world.

Location is another factor in the city’s success. Dubai sits at the natural crossroads between Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and is home to one of the world’s busiest, well-connected airports.

International travellers spent close to $30 billion in the city in 2022.

Doha

The newly-minted football city made a huge push for tourism, as witnessed by the recent FIFA World Cup.

Prior to playing host city, Qatar invested heavily in building adequate city infrastructure and inviting investments from leading global hoteliers and restaurants.

Qatar recently became home to new outposts of high-end eateries such as LPM, Zuma, Cipriani along with the Four Seasons Resort and Andaz Doha. International travellers spent nearly $17 billion in the city in 2022.

London

London has long been a preferred location for the ultra-wealthy to park their wealth and as a result, the city has an abundance of amenities for well-heeled travellers.

For one, London is home to more five star hotels than any other city. The city also offers high net-worth travellers access to a wide range of high-end retailers, world class restaurants, as well as museums, galleries and landmarks.

The UK’s largest city also sees a high overall volume of tourists, which adds to the $16 billion global visitors spent in the city in 2022.

Macau

Known as the Las Vegas of Asia, Macau’s gambling hub has been a magnet for international tourists for years. However, as the city began re-imagining its tourism strategies post-pandemic, it has grown stronger as an international tourist destination.

Outside tourists brought in $15.6 billion in 2022, and that number is only expected to multiply further over the next decade. This growth is being fueled by China and Hong Kong, which account for a large proportion of visits.

Amsterdam

With its excellent selection of luxury shopping, world-class museums and stunning sights this city comes in fifth place for its offerings.

Home to the Van Gogh Museum, Museum van Loon, accompanied by world class dining and nightlife – Amsterdam is home to a whopping 23 Michelin starred restaurants and international travellers spent more than $13 billion here in 2022.

Istanbul

This fabulous city bridging Asia and Europe via the Bosphorous has plenty to offer and is popular with the jet set. This evidenced by the gleaming yachts parked at the harbour while luxury hotels accompany the plenty historic and grand palaces all over the city. Travellers spent more than $13 billion here in 2022.

Driven by the cultural and culinary influences of ancient Greeks, Romans, Venetians and the Ottomans, the gastronomic scene in Istanbul is equally vibrant and colorful, spanning traditional and continental cuisine with plenty high-end restaurants offering glittering views of the Bosphorous.

For those inclined in immersing themselves in Ottoman history there is the grand Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, Istanbul Modern, and many stunning mosques throughout the city.

Barcelona

Home to stunning baroque architecture, fine tapas and excellent shopping, the city offers access to plenty UNESCO World Heritage sites and proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.

Gaudi’s plentiful architecture such as the famed Sagrada Familia are only one of such sites to take in. The Mandarin Oriental offers a helicopter tour of some Barcelona taking in the city’s main attractions before heading off to the impressive mountains of Montserrat as well as Catalonia.

Many world-class chefs serve up the finest cuisine at several Michelin restaurants in the city, and it is no surprise that travellers spent over $12 billion in 2022.

New York

Home to some of the most expensive real estate in the world, this tiny island is home to some of the world’s most unique food, art and shopping. There really is no place like New York, as residents would say.

There is the magnificent and famed Fifth Avenue, home to several blocks of some of the best department store and designer stores in the world.

Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and of course the newly-refurbished Tiffany Flagship - yes the same one as in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ reside here. Around the corner sits the iconic Plaza Hotel, Central Park, the MET, MOMA, the famed Mandarin Oriental and much more.

New York is also home to Broadway – the famed theatre district, with its world-class productions. These including classics such as Hamilton, Moulin Rough! and the long-running and recently closed Phantom of the Opera.

Michelin star restaurants are aplenty as well as celebrity haunts such as Ralph Lauren’s notoriously waitlisted restaurant, The Polo Bar. With no shortage of sights to see or places to visit, travellers spent nearly $12.5 billion here in 2022.

Singapore

One of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant destinations, this tiny metropolis lies at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula and north of some of Indonesia’s most exclusive islands.

The modern and traditional city promises an exciting and luxurious experience for elite travelers. A melting pot of modern Asia, Singapore has been settled by Chinese, Europeans, Malays and Indians, the city offers a rich history and high quality of life for all those who live and visit.

The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most expensive in the world and the city is not unfamiliar to unique experiences. World class shopping malls and designer boutiques are accompanied by cutting-edge technology on offer.

It recently also became a welcome respite for many Chinese high net-worth individuals looking to escape draconian Covid lockdowns and a clampdown on their wealth.

International travellers spent more than $10 billion in the city in 2022.

Paris

Home to the elegant Versailles Palace, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, famed French couturiers, fine French dining and so much more. International travellers spent a grand sum of over $9 billion in the city in 2022.

Luxury travelers will have no trouble settling right in at plenty five-star hotels such as Le Meurice, The Peninsula and The Four Seasons among others.

For shopping there is Avenue Montaigne, the Champs-Élysées, the famed Galeries Lafayette and so much more.

The city is also home to Fondation Louis Vuitton, an art museum sponsored by LVMH, Musée Yves Saint Laurent and the newly-opened The Bourse de Commerce, housing the art collection of the founder of luxury conglomerate Kering, François Pinault.