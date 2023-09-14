BAFL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly with rate hike on the cards

  • Analysts expect a rate hike of as much as 300 basis points
BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 03:36pm

The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce the key policy rate shortly, with analysts divided over the quantum of the hike.

Since the last MPC on July 31, when the MPC kept the policy rate unchanged at 22%, a number of key developments on the economic front have taken place.

The rupee has depreciated nearly 4%, while petrol prices have increased around 21% as well. Another hike in fuel prices is on the cards tonight as well.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 27.4% on a year-on-year basis in August 2023 as compared to an increase of 28.3% in the previous month and 27.3% in August 2022, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In addition, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $809 million in July, the highest since October 2022, on account of rising imports after the government lifted import curbs while exports remained stagnant.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank also declined and dropped below the $8 billion level.

As of September 01, 2023, foreign exchange reserves stood at $7.779 billion mainly due to external debt repayments, latest data showed.

What do analysts say?

Market experts Business Recorder reached out to earlier said they were expecting a rate hike as high as 300 basis points in the key policy rate on account of rising inflationary pressure.

“We foresee a 200bps increase in the policy rate to 24%,” Next Capital, brokerage house, had said separately in a report released this week.

Next Capital cited reasons being expected pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and anchoring inflation expectations amidst increasing food and energy prices. It said effects of weakening domestic currency at the cost of already deteriorated outlook for growth and the fiscal strain due to increasing domestic debt servicing eating up the major revenues will also be triggers.

In its meeting on June 26, the MPC of the SBP had raised the key policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 22%, after convening an emergency meeting, to keep the real interest rate firmly in the positive territory on a forward-looking basis.

Back then, it said “certain upward revisions in taxes, duties and PDL rate in FY24 budget” and the SBP’s withdrawal of the general guidance for commercial banks on prioritisation of imports as having increased the “upside risks to the inflation outlook” for the rate-hike.

Following this, central bank decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22% in MPC on July 31.

It is pertinent to mention that as part of the IMF agreement, the government has committed to the Washington-based lender that it stands ready to consider further action in upcoming MPC meetings until inflation expectations are on a clear downward path.

However, despite securing a last-minute deal with the IMF, which initially provided massive relief to policymakers as well as the currency and stock markets, the economy remains engulfed with rising inflation and a widening current account deficit.

