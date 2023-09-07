BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop by $70mn, now stand at $7.78bn

  • Debt repayments and lack of fresh inflows put pressure on dollar stockpile
BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 06:22pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by another $70 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.779 billion as of September 1, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.127 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.347 billion.

The central bank cited debt repayments as the reason for the decrease in the foreign currency reserves.

“During the week ended September 1, 2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by $70 million to $7,779 million on account of debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP had decreased by $81 million.

In three weeks, the dollar stockpile has dropped by $276 million.

In July, reserves held by the SBP got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of about $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement.

However, the central bank reserves are now under pressure on the back of debt repayments, rise in import payments after ease in restrictions, and lack of fresh inflows.

