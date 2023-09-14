BAFL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PAEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PPL 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.48%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.96%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 4.2 (0.09%)
BR30 16,180 Increased By 22.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,671 Increased By 79.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Recorder Report Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 10:58am

ISLAMABAD: The interim government may announce, once again, a significant raise in the ex-depot prices of petroleum products up to Rs10 per litre with effect from September 16, 2023, according to estimates.

According to oil sector estimates, a massive increase in the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs9 per litre, kerosene oil (KERO) by Rs10 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs8 per litre is expected in the next fortnight of September.

The calculation is based at the current government taxes on petroleum products.

The government is charging petroleum levy (PL) at Rs60 per litre on petrol and Rs50 per litre on HSD to meet one of the conditions of the IMF.

Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by another Rs14.91, takes it to Rs305.36 per litre

The government may allow Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exchange rate adjustment on petrol and HSD at Rs3 per litre.

Under the deal, Pakistan has committed to the IMF that it would increase the maximum PL to Rs60 per litre following the path of increases to reach an average rate over of Rs55 per litre.

Another round of petroleum price hikes for the second half of September 2023 is expected as global commodity prices continue to rally. International benchmark Brent futures hovered around $92.14 a barrel. Saudi Arabia and Russia last week announced that they will extend voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Also read:

Oil prices PSO petrol price fuel prices petroleum products petroleum levy HSD price fuel prices hike oil sector caretaker government

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah Sep 14, 2023 10:48am
leave the country .No other way out.One family member from each family should be out of country earning to survive this tough time.Learn some skill and leave.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

Read more stories