BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
BIPL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
PAEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PPL 72.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.24%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 16,170 Increased By 12.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,662 Increased By 70.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,072 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

  • Currency hovers at 297-298 level
Recorder Report Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 10:20am

The Pakistani rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar, gaining another 0.5% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 297.33, an increase of Rs1.49, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.36% to settle at 298.82.

The currency has been on an appreciation run since the government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency last week.

In a related development, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to meet today to decide about the policy rate. The key interest rate already stands at a record high of 22%.

Globally, the US dollar hovered below a three-month high to the euro on Thursday as attention turned to the European Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting later in the day, after US inflation data failed to alter views for a Federal Reserve pause next week.

The US consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.6% last month, the largest gain since June 2022, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

However, core inflation, which is of greater concern to the Fed as it strips out food and energy prices, ran at a 4.3% year-on-year rate in August from

The US dollar index - measuring the currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, including the euro and yen - edged 0.1% lower to 104.63 in the Asian morning.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Thursday as markets turned their attention back to a tighter crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023 with demand set to stay robust through to next year.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistani rupee foreign exchange rates Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates dollar to pkr interbank Dollar rate in interbank market interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

Read more stories