PTI lauds President for writing a letter to CEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday lauded President Dr Arif Alvi for writing a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, proposing that elections be held by November 6.

The PTI core committee meeting which was held here said that the president fulfilled his constitutional role by writing the letter to CEC for holding elections in terms of Article 48(5) of the constitution.

The PTI said that the president has referred the matter to the apex court and now the whole nation has pinned hope on the Supreme Court of Pakistan for holding elections within 90 days as mandated in the constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023