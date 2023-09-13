BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
England’s Willey ready to do ‘donkey’ work to avoid more World Cup heartbreak

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 11:12am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

England bowling all-rounder David Willey said he is ready to do the “donkey” work if it will help him secure a place in the squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup after missing out on the last edition.

The 33-year-old has been included in England’s provisional squad for the One Day International tournament, which starts on Oct. 5, but says he will be take nothing for granted until he is on the plane to India.

Willey had been in the running for England’s 2019 World Cup squad but was ditched to make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

England must finalise their squad by Sept. 28.

“I’m happy to be here now, but until you’re on that flight out there you can’t rest on your laurels,” Willey told reporters ahead of England’s third ODI against New Zealand later on Wednesday.

“It’s out of my control. It was out of my control in 2019. I’d have given my left arm to be a part of the last World Cup. Anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that.”

Willey has managed to stay injury-free for much of his career and said his robustness could be crucial for England over the six-week tournament.

“Call me a donkey if you want, but to take a donkey out to what could be a tough trip, you just might need a donkey,” he said.

“Staying fit is probably an asset to the group, with guys who sometimes struggle with niggles and things. They keep going, donkeys, don’t they?” England begin their title defence against New Zealand on Oct. 5, a rematch of the 2019 final.

The tournament concludes on Nov. 19.

