KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 153,914 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,043 tonnes of import cargo and 70,871 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 83,043 tonnes comprised of 46,778 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,594 tonnes of Chickpeas; and 33,671 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 70,871 tonnes comprised of 49,471 tonnes of containerised cargo and 21,400 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 7,577 containers comprising of 3,638 containers of import and 3939 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 846 of 20’s and 1063 of 40’s loaded while 16 of 20’s and 325 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1036 of 20’s and 896 of 40’s loaded containers while 371 of 20’s and 370 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. There were five vessels GFS Pride, Safeen Prize, SSL Gujrat, WAN Hai 721 and Alkyoni SB carrying containers, and rock phosphate currently at the berths.

There were seven ships namely APL Barcelona Fairchem Thresher, KOI, Safeen Prize, Obsession, Olympia and GFS Giselle sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 212,033 tonnes comprising of 119,211 tonnes of import cargo and 61,772 tonnes of export cargo including 3,419 loaded and empty containers (1,456 TEUs imports and 1,963 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 119,211 tonnes includes 24,752 tonnes of containerised cargo; 37,710 tonnes of coal; 45,263 tonnes of LNG; 10,749 tonnes of palm oil and 737 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 61,772 tonnes includes 33,371 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,637 tonnes of condensate and 10,764 tonnes of cement.

There are 10 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them five ships, Maersk Columbus and Chem Bulldog and two more ships Chmroad Rose and OM carrying containers, palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and SSGC terminal respectively on 12nd Sep 2023.

