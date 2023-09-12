BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MBS skips expected stopover in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman skipped the expected stopover in Islamabad, leaving Pakistani officialdom disappointed, as he concluded his three-day visit to India on Monday after attending the G-20 summit and holding bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources maintained that though the Saudi Crown Prince’s brief visit was not scheduled, yet Pakistan was expecting the Kingdom’s de facto ruler to make a stopover in Islamabad like he had done in February 2019 before proceeding to New Delhi.

There was intense speculation that Mohammad bin Salman, who is also the Saudi Prime Minister, will arrive for a brief stopover before or after his trip to India to attend the G-20 summit.

On Friday last, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, while responding to a question during her weekly media briefing, expressed her inability to confirm whether the Saudi Crown Prince will visit Pakistan or not on his way to India.

“As far as any high-level visit from the region is concerned, we are not in a position to make any announcement at this stage. Once such a visit is confirmed we will make the announcement,” she said in response to a question.

However, sources within the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) maintained that authorities were keen that the Saudi Crown Prince undertakes the visit to signal support of the current dispensation in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Saudi crown prince G20 summit MBS

Comments

1000 characters

MBS skips expected stopover in Islamabad

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories