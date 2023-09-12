KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 271,557 tonnes of cargo comprising 145,945 tonnes of import cargo and 125,612 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 145,945 comprised of 83,879 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,880 tonnes of Chickpeas, & 56,186 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 125,612 comprised of 71,512 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 43,700 tonnes of Clinkers & 10,350 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7414 containers comprising of 4685 containers import and 2729 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1307 of 20’s and 1379 of 40’s loaded while 46 of 20’s and 287 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 937 of 20’s and 871 of 40’s loaded containers while 40 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Northern Pracise, Apl Barcelona, Trf Kristansand, Olympia, Koi and Gfs Giselle berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 02 ships namely Terataki and Gamsunoro Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, PVT Flora, Simaisma, Limra and Skatzoura are expected to sail on Monday (today) 11th September, 2023.

A cargo volume of 112,117tonnes, comprising 107,969 tones imports Cargo and 4,148 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 359 Containers (115 TEUs Imports and 244 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, ICE Fighter and Sea-Peak Galicia & two more ships, MSC Rania and Maersk Boston are expected to take berths at Gas Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 11th September, while another containers ship, Maersk Columbus is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 12th August, 2023.

