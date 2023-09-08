BAFL 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.52%)
BIPL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
OGDC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PIOC 82.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.75%)
PPL 71.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.83%)
PRL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
SSGC 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 90.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.46%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 16,204 Increased By 107.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,885 Increased By 127.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 41.2 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm set for first weekly drop in four weeks

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 09:43am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were set for their first weekly drop in four as the market fell further on Friday, dragged down by weakness in Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 32 ringgit, or 0.84%, to 3,800 ringgit ($812.66) per metric ton in early trade, hitting its lowest level in more than three weeks.

Palm oil ends slightly higher after holiday

The contract has declined 5.9% so far in the week and was on track for a fifth straight session of fall.

Palm Oil CBOT

Comments

1000 characters

Palm set for first weekly drop in four weeks

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SC rejects PDM’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories