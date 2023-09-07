Punjab govt launches campaign against electricity theft

LAHORE: To combat the alarming surge in power theft within the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) and the Multan Electricity Supply Company (MEPCO) jurisdictions, the Punjab government has taken decisive action by announcing a comprehensive crackdown on electricity thieves.

During a virtual meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman issued clear directives to all divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) to initiate a widespread operation targeting those involved in electricity theft.

Chief Secretary Zaman highlighted that data reveals the highest line losses occur in areas managed by the LESCO and the MEPCO in Punjab. He emphasized that both the administration and the police would provide unwavering support for the operation against electricity theft. Additionally, a province-level committee would be established to oversee and monitor the crackdown. The Special Branch has been assigned the task of detecting electricity theft within industrial units.

The meeting also reached a consensus on taking stern action against government employees and officers who facilitate electricity theft. Furthermore, steps will be taken to streamline the prosecution process after registering First Information Reports (FIRs) against power thieves.

The Chief Secretary stressed that preventing electricity theft is a national imperative. He underscored that the burden of electricity theft ultimately falls on law-abiding consumers and urged citizens to actively support the government’s nationwide campaign against this issue. Electricity thieves, he emphasized, directly harm the national treasury, making it imperative to hold them accountable.

In a related development, the LESCO Chief noted that stringent measures are being implemented against government officers and officials involved in overbilling.

