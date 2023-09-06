KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 317.00 320.00 UK POUND 390.00 395.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.50 83.50 AUD $ 198.00 202.00
UAE DIRHAM 86.00 87.00 CAD $ 226.00 230.00
EURO 333.00 338.00 CHINESE YUAN 45.00 46.00
=========================================================================
