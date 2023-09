BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, after US jobs data raised hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate pause later this month and strong domestic macroeconomic data.

Indian shares rise, snapping 5-week losing run, on healthy GDP data

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.34% at 19,504.60 at 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.30% to 65,573.50.