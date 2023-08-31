KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 145,461 tonnes of cargo comprising 63,946 tonnes of import cargo and 81,515 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 63,946 comprised of 15,068 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,907 tonnes of Soya Bean Meal & 45,971 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 81,515 comprised of 35,972 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 155 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,730 tonnes of Cement & 36,658 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 3695 containers comprising of 919 containers import and 2776 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 330 of 20’s and 254 of 40’s loaded while 57 of 20’s and 12 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 483 of 20’s and 927 of 40’s loaded containers while 73 of 20’s and 183 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only one ship Fairchem Thresher berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Not a single ship sailed.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of two ships, Maersk Brooklyn and Sea Bulk sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning, while five more ships, Maersk Denver, MS Freesia, Okyroe, Calypso Gas and FSM are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put of 133,706 tonnes, comprising 99,519 tones imports Cargo and 34,187 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,572 Containers (1,561 TEUs Imports and 2,011 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Maroudio,Sea Hazel, Nymph Thetis, Southern Robin and MSC Madeleine & another ship, Maersk Pelepas scheduled to load/offload Cement, Fuel oil, Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today Wednesday, 30th August, while another containers ship, Frankfurt Express is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 31st August, 2023.

