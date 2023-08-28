IG Punjab for provision of justice to people without any discrimination

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Sheikhupura and Sahiwal and heard the problems of the officers during general address to police force and issued instructions on improving service delivery.

IG Punjab pinned ranks of the recently promoted officers and officials to the new posts. While speaking, IG Punjab directed that provision of justice to the people without discrimination should be ensured in every case.

IG Punjab said that we are starting a new series of promotion in CTD, Special Branch, Patrolling, Traffic, and Executive Force. IG Punjab said that solving the needs and problems of the force is the task of the commander, only by this way good performance can be taken.

IG Punjab said that Punjab police has always laid their lives in every situation. He said that we are not corrupt. If we were corrupt, we would have never been martyrs or Ghazis.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to ensure the provision of best services and protection to the people in exchange for welfare and promotion. IG Punjab heard the problems of the officials, issued orders on the spot for redressal. RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa also addressed the police meeting; DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, DPO Kasur

Tariq Aziz and Nankana DPO Saad Aziz were also present on the occasion while officers and personnel from across the region participated in large numbers.

Later in the afternoon, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reached Sahiwal and addressed a public meeting of Sahiwal Police at Jinnah Hall.

RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shehzad, DPO Okara Captain Retd Mansoor Aman, DPO Pakpattan Captain Tariq Wilayat (retd) were present. IG Police Punjab listened to the problems of the officers and employees, issued orders on the spot for redressal. IG Punjab has awarded Okara Constable Imtiaz Ali Rs 2 lakh and certificates of appreciation for his best performance against criminals.

He reiterated that more steps are being taken for welfare of police force with the income of welfare projects. He directed not to delay in the registration of case, give respect to applicants and try hard to solve their problems.

IG Punjab directed to take indiscriminate action against the big drug dealers who are making the new generation addicted. Dr. Usman Anwar said that there was a crackdown against dacoits, miscreants and terrorists in Kacha area. IG Punjab directed SHOs to sit with their constables, eat together and solve problems. IG Punjab directed effective use of modern technology in anti-crime and easy provision of service delivery to citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023