BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IG Punjab for provision of justice to people without any discrimination

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Sheikhupura and Sahiwal and heard the problems of the officers during general address to police force and issued instructions on improving service delivery.

IG Punjab pinned ranks of the recently promoted officers and officials to the new posts. While speaking, IG Punjab directed that provision of justice to the people without discrimination should be ensured in every case.

IG Punjab said that we are starting a new series of promotion in CTD, Special Branch, Patrolling, Traffic, and Executive Force. IG Punjab said that solving the needs and problems of the force is the task of the commander, only by this way good performance can be taken.

IG Punjab said that Punjab police has always laid their lives in every situation. He said that we are not corrupt. If we were corrupt, we would have never been martyrs or Ghazis.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to ensure the provision of best services and protection to the people in exchange for welfare and promotion. IG Punjab heard the problems of the officials, issued orders on the spot for redressal. RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa also addressed the police meeting; DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, DPO Kasur

Tariq Aziz and Nankana DPO Saad Aziz were also present on the occasion while officers and personnel from across the region participated in large numbers.

Later in the afternoon, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reached Sahiwal and addressed a public meeting of Sahiwal Police at Jinnah Hall.

RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shehzad, DPO Okara Captain Retd Mansoor Aman, DPO Pakpattan Captain Tariq Wilayat (retd) were present. IG Police Punjab listened to the problems of the officers and employees, issued orders on the spot for redressal. IG Punjab has awarded Okara Constable Imtiaz Ali Rs 2 lakh and certificates of appreciation for his best performance against criminals.

He reiterated that more steps are being taken for welfare of police force with the income of welfare projects. He directed not to delay in the registration of case, give respect to applicants and try hard to solve their problems.

IG Punjab directed to take indiscriminate action against the big drug dealers who are making the new generation addicted. Dr. Usman Anwar said that there was a crackdown against dacoits, miscreants and terrorists in Kacha area. IG Punjab directed SHOs to sit with their constables, eat together and solve problems. IG Punjab directed effective use of modern technology in anti-crime and easy provision of service delivery to citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Punjab police IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

IG Punjab for provision of justice to people without any discrimination

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Trump raised $7.1m since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Israeli FM meets Libyan FM

US officials visit Syria’s pro-Turkish rebel area

Read more stories