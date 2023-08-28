BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 28, 2023
Nine students holding Chinese govt’s MS, PhD scholarships meet VC UAF

Press Release Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

FAISALABAD: Nine students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad who won their MS and PhD scholarships from Chinese Government in different universities of China on open competition in Entomology; and Fisheries called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

The delegation led by Chairman Department of Entomology UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif together with Dr Abid Ali Associate Professor of Entomology met the Vice Chancellor at VC Chamber and discussed the different areas of collaboration with China.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated brilliant students for competing their scholarships at open merit among the global students. Highlighting the role of Confucius Institute at UAF for outgoing ambassadors of UAF in Chinese universities, he stressed upon the students about learning of basic Chinese language courses that will strengthen outgoing students in their bright future.

He advised students to work hard and play your role in bilateral relationships between universities under the Belt and Road initiative.

He said that as many as 30,000 Pakistani students were getting the higher degrees from China that will prove the millstone to excel.

Chairman Entomology/ Spokesman University Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Abid Ali and students congratulated Prof Iqrar Ahmad Khan on civil award conferment by Government of Pakistan Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that among those universities, one undergraduate student of Entomology won scholarship from Sichuan Agriculture University in Chengdu city; one master and one PhD scholarship from Henan Agricultural University in Zhengzhou city; two PhD scholarships from Shanxi Agricultural university in Taiyuan city; and two PhD scholarships from Yunnan University in Kunming City, two PhDs in Ningbo University.

Dr Abid Ali said that among these students, two entomology students will proceed for master degree, two entomology students for doctoral degree, three students from Mphil Zoology major worked under entomology supervision proceeds for their PhDs in entomology and two PhDs in Fisheries.

