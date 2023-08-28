PCB’s Management body approves budget 2023-24

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Management Committee which met on Sunday with Zaka Ashraf in the chair unanimously approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget of the board.

This was the second meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee and among the 10 members of the committee, two members; Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik joined the meeting online.

The Management Committee was briefed on the Board’s budget, where various work related to cricket operations, development, infrastructure, and other strategic initiatives to ensure the continued growth and success of cricket in Pakistan came into discussion.

Chairman Zaka Ashraf briefed the members on his recent participation in the ICC annual meeting. He also shared insights into the discussions around the ICC financial model and how he proficiently advocated for PCB’s interests during the meeting. His representation of Pakistan’s cricketing aspirations and strategic vision was lauded by the committee members.

The Management Committee congratulated the Pakistan Men’s team for winning the series against Afghanistan and regaining the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. In this regard, chairman national selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq was a special invitee and joined the meeting online. The members congratulated Inzamam-ul-Haq and his selection committee and wished the team luck for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The committee also approved a grant of Rs seven million each for the Wheelchair Cricket Association and Blind Cricket Association for their recent exceptional performances. This decision underscores the committee’s dedication to providing opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities to excel in the game and recognises the recent achievement of the Pakistan Blind cricket team for clinching gold medal at the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Moreover, in line with the committee’s vision of providing improved facilities for fans, a decision was made to facilitate the installation and repair of chairs at different stadiums which included the installation of chairs at the historic Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. This step is aimed at providing comfortable seating for spectators and a welcoming environment for cricket enthusiasts.

Also, a proposal was given, advocating for the installation of solar panels across all stadiums as an essential measure to enhance energy sustainability measures. Following a comprehensive deliberation, the proposal was approved unanimously by the committee members, a PCB spokesman, said.

