BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB’s Management body approves budget 2023-24

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Management Committee which met on Sunday with Zaka Ashraf in the chair unanimously approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget of the board.

This was the second meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee and among the 10 members of the committee, two members; Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik joined the meeting online.

The Management Committee was briefed on the Board’s budget, where various work related to cricket operations, development, infrastructure, and other strategic initiatives to ensure the continued growth and success of cricket in Pakistan came into discussion.

Chairman Zaka Ashraf briefed the members on his recent participation in the ICC annual meeting. He also shared insights into the discussions around the ICC financial model and how he proficiently advocated for PCB’s interests during the meeting. His representation of Pakistan’s cricketing aspirations and strategic vision was lauded by the committee members.

The Management Committee congratulated the Pakistan Men’s team for winning the series against Afghanistan and regaining the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. In this regard, chairman national selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq was a special invitee and joined the meeting online. The members congratulated Inzamam-ul-Haq and his selection committee and wished the team luck for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The committee also approved a grant of Rs seven million each for the Wheelchair Cricket Association and Blind Cricket Association for their recent exceptional performances. This decision underscores the committee’s dedication to providing opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities to excel in the game and recognises the recent achievement of the Pakistan Blind cricket team for clinching gold medal at the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Moreover, in line with the committee’s vision of providing improved facilities for fans, a decision was made to facilitate the installation and repair of chairs at different stadiums which included the installation of chairs at the historic Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. This step is aimed at providing comfortable seating for spectators and a welcoming environment for cricket enthusiasts.

Also, a proposal was given, advocating for the installation of solar panels across all stadiums as an essential measure to enhance energy sustainability measures. Following a comprehensive deliberation, the proposal was approved unanimously by the committee members, a PCB spokesman, said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board budget 2023 24 Zaka Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

PCB’s Management body approves budget 2023-24

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Trump raised $7.1m since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Israeli FM meets Libyan FM

US officials visit Syria’s pro-Turkish rebel area

Read more stories