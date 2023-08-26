BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 25, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 26, 2023

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PML-N urges elections after delimitation, PPP wary of delay

Read here for details.

  • Judge who sentenced Imran in Toshakhana case made OSD

Read here for details.

  • Economy and development: Blome says US to help caretakers pursue agenda

Read here for details.

  • Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 drifts lower after volatile session, ends week 1.14% down

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Shehbaz Sharif

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices increase Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan has not made formal request to join BRICS: FO

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 3 days

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Read here for details.

