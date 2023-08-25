Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Shehbaz Sharif

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October, Aaj News reported.

Talking to media persons after meeting his elder brother, Shehbaz said during the meeting, it was mutually decided to extend Nawaz’s return for another month.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party, and we have decided that our quaid [leader] Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October,” he said.

The PML-N president says Nawaz will lead the party’s election campaign after returning home.

Shehbaz’s confirmation comes after media reports suggested that Nawaz had rescheduled his visit to Pakistan and was likely to return on October 15.

Earlier, Nawaz was said to return to Pakistan in September to lead PML-N’s election campaign. However, in the Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting, it was decided Nawaz would delay his return until a later date.

Both PML-N leaders discussed the party’s political strategy and the overall political situation in the country.

Shehbaz reached London earlier this week to meet his elder brother, discuss key political developments in the run-up to the general election and set a date for the party supremo’s return to Pakistan.

Nawaz departed the country in November 2019 for medical treatment following his conviction in a corruption case. He has not returned since and faces multiple cases in Pakistan.