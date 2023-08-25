BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.11%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.51%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.07%)
DGKC 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.51%)
FABL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.23%)
HBL 99.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.64%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
OGDC 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.29%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 90.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.79%)
PPL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.66%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SSGC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.97%)
UNITY 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Shehbaz Sharif

  • Party president says Nawaz will lead PML-N's election campaign after returning home
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 08:26pm

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October, Aaj News reported.

Talking to media persons after meeting his elder brother, Shehbaz said during the meeting, it was mutually decided to extend Nawaz’s return for another month.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party, and we have decided that our quaid [leader] Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October,” he said.

The PML-N president says Nawaz will lead the party’s election campaign after returning home.

Shehbaz’s confirmation comes after media reports suggested that Nawaz had rescheduled his visit to Pakistan and was likely to return on October 15.

Earlier, Nawaz was said to return to Pakistan in September to lead PML-N’s election campaign. However, in the Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting, it was decided Nawaz would delay his return until a later date.

Both PML-N leaders discussed the party’s political strategy and the overall political situation in the country.

Shehbaz reached London earlier this week to meet his elder brother, discuss key political developments in the run-up to the general election and set a date for the party supremo’s return to Pakistan.

Nawaz departed the country in November 2019 for medical treatment following his conviction in a corruption case. He has not returned since and faces multiple cases in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif PMLN Nawaz Sharif's return

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Shehbaz Sharif

New low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

US Fed ‘prepared to raise rates further’ on too-high inflation

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 3 days

Arshad Nadeem through to World Athletics Championship final, also qualifies for Paris Olympics

Danish government prepares bill to stop Holy Quran burnings

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

Read more stories