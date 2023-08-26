BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Economy and development: Blome says US to help caretakers pursue agenda

APP Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.

He was talking to the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him here.

Ambassador Blome congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

The prime minister said that Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values.

He emphasized that the caretaker government’s main responsibility was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

He expressed satisfaction over the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and appreciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilize its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth.

Noting the role that the US private sector had traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that that more US companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Uquaili Aug 26, 2023 07:14am
There is a note taker next the the ambassador but none with the installed PM! Is the installed PM wearing a suit or a suit wearing the PM?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 26, 2023 09:03am
Master Donald Lu is pleased
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

