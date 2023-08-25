BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
Pakistan

Pakistan has not made formal request to join BRICS: FO

  • Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan will examine latest developments and make determination about future engagement with the group
BR Web Desk Published 25 Aug, 2023 03:33pm

Pakistan has said that it has not made any formal request to join BRICS group of nations, Radio Pakistan reported.

While answering a question about the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will examine the latest developments and make a determination about its future engagement with the group.

The statement comes a day after BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - decided to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

Meanwhile, during her presser, Baloch said that Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilaterism and as a member of several multilateral organizations it has always played an important role for global peace and development.

BRICS nations agree to expand developing world bloc

“Pakistan shall continue its efforts for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism.”

India’s ceasefire violation

Regarding the recent Indian ceasefire violation on the Line of Control, the FO spokesperson said this is unacceptable, urging India to desist from such actions and ensure that the ceasefire understanding continues to hold.

“The UN Special Procedures for human rights have again expressed serious concerns about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Indian occupation forces and imposition of restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and association against civil society actors, human rights defenders, political figures and journalists in IIOJK,” she said.

Baloch further said the latest communication by the UN Special Procedures is a comprehensive document, covering multi-faceted human rights abuses in IIOJK, under the cover of counter-terrorism laws.

It indicts India on its human rights record and the grave situation in IIOJK, the spokesperson said.

She urged India to bring an end to its repression of the Kashmiri people so that they are able to exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Comments

1000 characters
Doc Asad Aug 25, 2023 04:11pm
Of course ..because it is not in america's interest :)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ch K A Nye Aug 25, 2023 04:35pm
BRICS membership is by invitation to join and not by some request to join.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sohail Aug 25, 2023 04:54pm
pakistan is auqaat hi kya hai jo koi humain bulaye.... agar invite kardia to bus bheek maangte rahain gay baaqi countries say....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Prasad Patankar Aug 25, 2023 04:57pm
You can join on one condition.. you won't immediately start asking for money
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

