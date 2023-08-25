Pakistan has not made formal request to join BRICS: FO

Pakistan has said that it has not made any formal request to join BRICS group of nations, Radio Pakistan reported.

While answering a question about the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will examine the latest developments and make a determination about its future engagement with the group.

The statement comes a day after BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - decided to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

Meanwhile, during her presser, Baloch said that Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilaterism and as a member of several multilateral organizations it has always played an important role for global peace and development.

BRICS nations agree to expand developing world bloc

“Pakistan shall continue its efforts for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism.”

India’s ceasefire violation

Regarding the recent Indian ceasefire violation on the Line of Control, the FO spokesperson said this is unacceptable, urging India to desist from such actions and ensure that the ceasefire understanding continues to hold.

“The UN Special Procedures for human rights have again expressed serious concerns about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Indian occupation forces and imposition of restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and association against civil society actors, human rights defenders, political figures and journalists in IIOJK,” she said.

Baloch further said the latest communication by the UN Special Procedures is a comprehensive document, covering multi-faceted human rights abuses in IIOJK, under the cover of counter-terrorism laws.

It indicts India on its human rights record and the grave situation in IIOJK, the spokesperson said.

She urged India to bring an end to its repression of the Kashmiri people so that they are able to exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.