Gold prices increase Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs2,900 per tola on Friday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs235,500 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs2,486 to R201,903.

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had held steady despite a record rupee fall against the US dollar.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $4 to $1,919 per ounce on Friday.

Meanwhile, silver rates also rose by Rs50 to Rs2,850 per tola.