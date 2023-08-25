BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

  • Agency says its appeal of $173.5mn to provide life-saving support remains only 57% funded
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 04:07pm
Millions of children in Pakistan remain in need of humanitarian assistance and access to essential services, as the country still teeters with the effects of historic floods which devastated Pakistan last year, warned the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday.

The UN agency, in a statement, said the recovery and rehabilitation efforts remain underfunded.

UNICEF estimates there are still 8 million people, around half of whom are children, that continue to live without access to safe water in flood-affected areas. Over 1.5 million children require lifesaving nutrition interventions in flood-affected districts.

The agency informed that its appeal of $173.5 million to provide life-saving support remains only 57% funded.

“Vulnerable children living in flood-affected areas have endured a horrific year,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

“As the monsoon rains return, the fear of another climate disaster looms large. Recovery efforts continue, but many remain unreached, and the children of Pakistan risk being forgotten.”

Last year’s floods submerged one third of the country, affecting 33 million people.

The floods damaged critical infrastructure including 30,000 schools, 2,000 health facilities and 4,300 water systems.

UNICEF said that the climate-related disaster deepened already existing inequities for children and families in affected districts.

“UNICEF calls on the government of Pakistan and partners to increase and sustain investment in basic social services for children and families.

“We must build back climate-resilient systems that bridge equity gaps and reduce vulnerability to climate shocks. We cannot forget the children of Pakistan. The flood waters have gone, but their troubles remain, in this climate volatile region,” said Fadil.

